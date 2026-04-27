“To have won on the Development Tour, Challenge Tour, PDC Women’s Series, I am so proud of myself because I was struggling so bad at the start of the year, really bad. I can’t believe it.
“I know I’ve got the ability and the talent, but I’ve beaten Gary Anderson and I couldn’t believe it! Beating Michael. Beating players that I watched growing up. It’s amazing and I feel really proud of myself.
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Beau Greaves becomes first woman to win PDC ranking title
BEAU GREAVES HAS made darts history by becoming the first woman to win a PDC ranking title.
The 22-year-old beat three former world champions at the Players Championship 11 in Milton Keynes, seeing off Rob Cross, Gary Anderson and Michael Smith.
Greaves completed a nail-biting 8-7 victory over Smith in the final with with a stunning 142 check-out.
She told the PDC: “I can’t believe it. I was up a fair few legs and I started to think about it. It caught up with me.
“I don’t know whether I thought about being the first woman to do one. I can’t believe I’ve hit that. I can’t believe I took out that.
“I’ve had a great year, but I never thought I’d win one of these. Never.”
In the semi-finals Greaves produced a superb display to knock out two-time world champion Anderson 7-1, having edged past Cross 6-5 in the last eight.
“I am so happy I can’t even describe how I feel,” she added.
“To have won on the Development Tour, Challenge Tour, PDC Women’s Series, I am so proud of myself because I was struggling so bad at the start of the year, really bad. I can’t believe it.
“I know I’ve got the ability and the talent, but I’ve beaten Gary Anderson and I couldn’t believe it! Beating Michael. Beating players that I watched growing up. It’s amazing and I feel really proud of myself.
“Now I need to kick on and keep doing it.”
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Beau Greaves Darts