Ulster welcome back key players from injury

ULSTER’S PERFORMANCE MEDICINE Team have issued a squad update ahead of this Saturday’s EPCR Challenge Cup Semi-Final against Exeter Chiefs at Affidea Stadium. (kick-off: 5.30pm)

Tom O’Toole (hand), Nick Timoney (hip) and Jude Postlethwaite (hand) have all reintegrated fully into team training and are available for selection following recent spells out injured.

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Meanwhile, Angus Bell (foot), James Hume (neck), and Bryn Ward (shoulder) have resumed elements of team training, and individual decisions regarding their fitness for selection will be made later in the week.

Callum Reid (foot) and Ben Carson (calf) suffered injuries in Saturday’s URC defeat against Munster and are unavailable for selection.

After picking up an injury in the same game, Eric O’Sullivan (back) is a doubt, and he will have his fitness monitored this week.