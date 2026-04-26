Motherwell deal Rangers title setback with thrilling win at Ibrox

Rangers 2

Motherwell 3

EMMANUEL LONGELO’S DEFLECTED strike gave Motherwell a dramatic 3-2 win against Rangers to deal a blow to the Gers’ Scottish Premiership title hopes.

Midfielder Lukas Fadinger fired the superior Steelmen ahead in the 16th minute before Longelo added a second in the 25th after the Gers were cut open again to the fury of the home support.

The Govan side had fought back from two down in their previous game against Falkirk to win 6-3 but the Steelmen looked more likely to add than concede.

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Danny Rohl changed personnel and tactics at the interval and Youssef Chermiti reduced the deficit in the 51st minute before the striker and Nico Raskin were involved in drawing the Light Blues level in the 70th minute, with the Belgian midfielder getting the final touch.

However, in the final minute of normal time, Longelo’s drive came off the head of Ibrox defender Emmanuel Fernandez and ended up in the back of the net to give the Steelmen the victory and leave Rangers in third place with four fixtures remaining.

Hearts trail Hibernian 1-0 in the other key game in the title race today, with 52 minutes played at the time of writing.

Irish international Jamie McGrath assisted Martin Boyle’s early goal, with Warren O’Hora and Owen Elding also starting for Hibs. Oisin McEntee has been ruled out for the remainder of the season for Hearts.

Elsewhere, recent Ireland call-up Will Ferry was the home hero with a decisive derby double as Dundee United comfortably beat Dundee 3-0 at Tannadice. The wing-back netted in both halves and also provided an assist for Ryan Strain’s third goal.

Dundee had won the two previous derbies at the home of their city rivals but this time they were a distant second best.

The result leaves United still comfortably sitting seventh in the Premiership table while Dundee remain five points ahead of Kilmarnock in the relegation play-off spot.