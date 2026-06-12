Tyreke Wilson the match-winner for Dundalk against Galway in Cork

Galway United 0

Dundalk 1

Paul Madden reports from Turner’s Cross

TYREKE WILSON WAS the hero for Dundalk as his 91st-minute strike gave Dundalk a late win over Galway United on Friday, a match that took place in Turner’s Cross in Cork following a in a bizarre turn of events which Galway claimed they were “forced into” while Eamonn Deacy Park is being resurfaced.

The Tribesmen were without leading scorer Kris Twardek but were buoyed by the return of Arthur Parker with the defender having missed six weeks due to a hamstring injury. It was Dundalk who made the brighter start and felt they should have been awarded an early penalty when Daryl Horgan went to ground under a challenge from Parker, referee Kevin O’Sullivan waving play on much to the dismay of the travelling Lilywhites fans.

Ciarán Kilduff’s side continued to pile on the pressure, with Horgan a persistent outlet on the left and Eoin Kenny coming close on two occasions, but it was Galway who came closest to breaking the deadlock when David Hurley sent a dangerous ball across the face of goal, Stephen Walsh arriving a fraction too late to turn the ball home and the game remained level heading into the half-time break.

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Dundalk picked up where they left off as United manager John Caulfield made four changes on the hour mark in an attempt to give his side a foothold in the game. The Lilywhites took full advantage of Galway settling into their new shape and should have taken the lead when John Ross Wilson’s cross was almost converted by Danny Mullen only for the Scot to shoot narrowly wide.

As the Turner’s Cross clock counted down both sides worked tirelessly to take a decisive lead, and with three minutes added on the moment finally came, a loose ball following a Dundalk corner rolling into the path of Wilson who smashed home a low effort to give his side a deserved win and put them just two points behind Bohemians in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Watts; Parker (Williams 60’), Devitt (Kazeem 60’), Brouder, Facchineri, Bolger, McCormack (Piesold 60’), Hurley, Keohane, McCarthy (Pierrot 60’), Walsh (Fleuriau Chateau 80′).

Dundalk: Minogue; T Wilson, Burns, J Wilson, Cornwall, Dervin, Teahan, McDaid (Buckley 71’), Kenny, Horgan (Groome 93’), Mullen (Tracey 71’).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan

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