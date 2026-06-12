Lowry slips back after mixed second round in Canada

SHANE LOWRY HAS slipped back after carding a one-under 69 in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open.

After a brilliant opening-round 65 to leave him one off the clubhouse lead on Thursday, Lowry is currently in a share of 13th place on six-under at the midway point in TPC Toronto.

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Lowry is four shots behind the current American leader Ben James who is on 10-under.

The Offaly native started on the 10th and was on even par until a brace of bogeys on 17 and 18 left on two-over at the turn. He brought himself back to par with an eagle at the first and added a birdie on the eighth to end his day on one-under.

Séamus Power is in danger of missing the cut after a second round of 68 which puts him at one-under, one shy of the projected two-under cut mark.

Power had a bogey-free round which also included birdies on the third and 14th holes, but his opening round of 71 could mean he will miss out on competing this weekend.

Pádraig Harrington finishes up on three-over after rounds of 73 and 70. His second round included two birdies and two bogeys.