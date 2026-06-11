Shane Lowry cards flawless 65 at Canadian Open

SHANE LOWRY SIGNED off on an opening-round 65 to sit one shot shy of the clubhouse leaders at the RBC Canadian Open.

The Offalyman began his challenge with a flawless five-under par effort which featured no dropped shot at TPC Toronto.

Advertisement

He was on fire from the start with three strokes gained inside the opening four holes. He set off with back-to-back birdies, including a pinpoint approach from the sand at no.2.

A beautiful tee shot to three feet at the 156-yard fourth kept the momentum flowing before gaining another at the eighth.

He ended the round as he started it; by reaching a par-five and two-putting for his birdie.

Approaching the end of play, Lowry sat one behind a group that included American quartet Brooks Koepka, Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, and Eric Cole, plus Argentinian Emiliano Grillo.

Séamus Power had a horror start to his round, losing his first tee shot at the 10th and, after taking a drop, hitting his approach into the water.

After that triple-bogey seven, Power kept grinding with three birdies and one bogey for a one-over 71.

Pádraig Harrinton also took two penalty drops en route to a three-over 73. He triple-bogeyed the sixth, had doubles on 13 and 17, as well as five birdies and a bogey.