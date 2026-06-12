Phil Mickelson has golf club membership pulled following conduct probe – reports

US STAR GOLFER Phil Mickelson has had his membership at a California golf club revoked after an independent investigation into his alleged inappropriate conduct, US media reported on Friday.

The Farms Golf Club confirmed to Golf Digest that it had cancelled the six-time major champion’s membership at the exclusive venue outside San Diego. On Thursday the publication, citing anonymous sources, reported that Mickelson had engaged in unwanted contact with a female club employee.

A Mickelson spokesperson quoted on Friday by The Athletic did not comment directly on the allegation, but told the publication that “any misunderstanding has been cleared up”.

“Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

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The Farms, for its part, issued a statement promising to maintain “a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct,” according to The Athletic.

“Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident, and took decisive action,” the club stated.

“This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

Mickelson, 55, announced in April that he would skip the Masters tournament and take an extended break, citing a personal health issue in his family.

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