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Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins shake hands after their match. Alamy Stock Photo
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Ronnie O’Sullivan’s bid for eighth world title ended by John Higgins fightback

Higgins fired three centuries on Monday on his way to a memorable win.
4.39pm, 27 Apr 2026
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RONNIE O’SULLIVAN’S BID for a record-breaking eighth Crucible title was shattered in Sheffield as John Higgins capped a remarkable comeback with a 13-12 win to move into the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals.

O’Sullivan twice led by five frames but lost six frames on the bounce across the final two sessions, and Higgins fired three centuries on Monday before holding his nerve to get over the line in the decider and seal one of his most famous wins.

Stunned O’Sullivan had shown his frustration by thumping the table midway through their penultimate session on Sunday night, as his fellow 50-year-old belatedly stirred to eat into a 9-4 deficit and end the night just two frames adrift.

O’Sullivan had the first chance to extend his lead on Monday but broke down on a mid-range red in the opening frame and Higgins replied in merciless fashion, taking the frame with a break of 58 then reeling off consecutive centuries to go ahead for the first time at 10-9.

Higgins’ run of frame wins ended in the next as O’Sullivan responded with a coolly-dispatched break of 62 to haul level, then a brilliant 93 with the black out of commission suggested the favourite was back on course for victory.

But there was simply no stopping the Scot, who hit back with his third century of the session to level again at 11-11 and fired a break of 88 to move within a frame of victory.

O’Sullivan forced a decider with a break of 81, but Higgins was not to be denied.

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