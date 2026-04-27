30,000 tickets sold for Leinster's semi-final against Toulon in Dublin

AROUND 30,000 TICKETS have been sold for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon this Saturday in Dublin.

There are hopes that the final attendance figure could be higher than 35,000 for the knock-out clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Advertisement

Tournament organisers EPCR, rather than Leinster, are responsible for selling tickets at this stage of the tournament.

Leinster sold 21,491 tickets for their home round of 16 win over Edinburgh, then 18,839 for the quarter-final victory against Sale a week later in Dublin.

With a capacity of 51,700 at the Aviva Stadium, there is plenty of room for further sales this week ahead of the meeting with Toulon in this year’s semi-final.

There was a crowd of 42,207 at the Aviva when Leinster lost to Northampton in last season’s Champions Cup semi-finals.

The other semi-final in the tournament this weekend, with Bordeaux hosting Bath at the 42,100-capacity Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole on Sunday, sold out within hours of going on sale two weeks ago.