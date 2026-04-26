St Mary's complete their rise with AIL 1A victory over Clontarf

St Mary’s College 46

Clontarf 31

FROM DIVISION 1B WINNERS to Division 1A champions in the space of just two years. St. Mary’s College are back at the top of the Energia All-Ireland League’s tree, following a resounding 46-31 win over Clontarf at the Aviva Stadium.

Showing exactly why they finished top of the table, St. Mary’s saved their best for last as a six-try salvo, plus a 16-point kick contribution from division’s top scorer Mick O’Gara, saw them win their first Division 1A title since 2012, and for a third time in all.

The first club from outside of Munster to lift the prestigious trophy back in 2000, Mary’s have recaptured their All-Ireland League glory days under the guidance of head coach Mark McHugh, their goalkicking hero when they made the breakthrough at the old Lansdowne Road 26 years ago.

Despite braces from Jordan Coghlan and Aaron Coleman, Clontarf’s bid to become back-to-back champions was foiled, as Mary’s kicked clear during the third quarter, making it a hat-trick of victories over ‘Tarf after beating them twice during the regular season – 32-21 at home and 14-10 away.

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In front of a 6,894-strong crowd, Mary’s ended the first half with a 15-12 advantage. Clontarf led twice through tries from back rowers Coghlan and Coleman, but McHugh’s side were quick to respond in an end-to-end contest.

Carey and Leandro Ramirez found their way over the whitewash, while centre O’Gara added five points from the tee. In contrast, the usually reliable Conor Kelly missed a kickable penalty and conversion for the north Dubliners.

In a devastating mix of clinical and composed play, Mary’s racked up 24 points between the 44th and 63rd minutes with captain Conor Dean increasingly influential. Mick McCormack, Ruairi Shields, and Josh Gimblett claimed tries, and O’Gara stretched the lead further with a penalty.

A lung-busting Hugh Cooney effort was Clontarf’s only response until Coleman reacted to Kelly’s sin-binning with a second maul score. Dean ran in a 76th-minute intercept try to deservedly get on the scoresheet, before Coghlan crossed for some late consolation.

The celebrations are sure to last a long time at Templeville Road and locally in Templeogue. It is arguably one of the greatest achievements in All-Ireland League history when you consider the quality of teams in the top flight and the fact that Mary’s were relegated in 2018 and only came back up in 2024.

Scorers

St. Mary’s College: Tries: Myles Carey, Leandro Ramirez, Mick McCormack, Ruairi Shields, Josh Gimblett, Conor Dean; Cons: Mick O’Gara 5; Pens: Mick O’Gara 2

Clontarf: Tries: Jordan Coghlan 2, Aaron Coleman 2, Hugh Cooney; Cons: Conor Kelly 3

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Ruairi Shields; Aaron O’Sullivan, Myles Carey, Mick O’Gara, Leandro Ramirez; Conor Dean (capt), Rob Gilsenan; Tom O’Reilly, Jack Nelson Murray, Mick McCormack, Greg Jones, Daniel Leane, Josh Gimblett, Ronan Watters, Dan Goggin.

Replacements: Richie Bergin, Oisin Michel, Andrew Sparrow, Conor Pierce, Ethan Baxter, Finn Burke, Mark Fogarty, Steven Kilgallen.

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Dylan O’Grady, Hugh Cooney, Daniel Hawkshaw, Alex O’Grady; Conor Kelly, Sam Owens; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan (capt), Charlie Ward, Fionn Gilbert, Jim Peters, Paul Deeny, Aaron Coleman, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Declan Adamson, Alvin Amaniampong, Richie Whelan, Michael Moloney, Dan Magner, Conor Gibney, Darragh Doyle, Conor Bateman.

Referee: Daniel Carson (IRFU)