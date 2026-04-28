Alex Fitzpatrick accepts lucrative PGA Tour status after winning Zurich Classic with his brother

ALEX FITZPATRICK’S VICTORY with his brother Matt at last weekend’s Zurich Classic team event has earned him membership on the PGA Tour through to 2028, which he has officially accepted today.

The Fitzpatricks triumphed in New Orleans with a birdie on the final hole, finishing one shot clear of the duos of Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer along with Kris Ventura and Kristoffer Reitan.

The victory continues a phenomenal run of form for 2022 US Open winner Matt, this his third PGA Tour victory of the year, following wins at the Valspar Championship and the RBC Heritage, the latter a signature event with an elevated prize fund.

The Zurich classic will prove lucrative for Alex, too, as it earns him a spot in forthcoming signature events. Hitherto competing on the DP World Tour, by virtue of his Zurich win, Alex has qualified for next month’s PGA Championship and the 2027 Players Championship, while earning the right to play at all of the PGA Tour’s regular season events through to 2028.

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He has meanwhile earned a spot at the remaining signature events, too, namely next week’s Cadillac Championship at Doral, the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow, the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, and the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. These are limited-field events with a total purse of $20 million each, and only the Memorial will feature a cut.