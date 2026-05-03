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Alex Beirne's late equaliser forces Westmeath-Kildare into extra time
Kildare 0-19
Westmeath 1-16
(Extra time to be played)
ALEX BEIRNE’S POINT 12 seconds from time earned Kildare a draw and forced extra time in Sunday’s Leinster senior football championship semi-final against Westmeath.
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GAA Gaelic Football Kildare GAA Leinster SFC Westmeath GAA