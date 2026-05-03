TRUE LOVE UPSTAGED her stablemate Precise to provide trainer Aidan O’Brien with an eighth victory in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.
Having won four of her five juvenile starts including the Fillies’ Mile over the course and distance, Precise was all the rage as the 9-5 favourite under Ryan Moore, despite the fact an early spring setback that threatened her participation.
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True Love, also a Group One-winning two-year-old at Newmarket in the Cheveley Park Stakes, had the benefit of a recent run having impressed on her Leopardstown reappearance three weeks ago and she was a 5-1 shot in the hands of Wayne Lordan.
The Ballydoyle duo were on different sides of the track, with Precise over on the far side while True Love travelled powerfully in the group closer to the stands and while she did drift across late on, she saw out the mile well to secure top honours by a length and three-quarters from Evolutionist with Venetian Lace third. Precise faded out of contention close home.
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Aidan O'Brien wins English 1000 Guineas for the eighth time
TRUE LOVE UPSTAGED her stablemate Precise to provide trainer Aidan O’Brien with an eighth victory in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.
Having won four of her five juvenile starts including the Fillies’ Mile over the course and distance, Precise was all the rage as the 9-5 favourite under Ryan Moore, despite the fact an early spring setback that threatened her participation.
True Love, also a Group One-winning two-year-old at Newmarket in the Cheveley Park Stakes, had the benefit of a recent run having impressed on her Leopardstown reappearance three weeks ago and she was a 5-1 shot in the hands of Wayne Lordan.
The Ballydoyle duo were on different sides of the track, with Precise over on the far side while True Love travelled powerfully in the group closer to the stands and while she did drift across late on, she saw out the mile well to secure top honours by a length and three-quarters from Evolutionist with Venetian Lace third. Precise faded out of contention close home.
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1000 Guineas Aidan O'Brien Horse Racing Newmarket True Love