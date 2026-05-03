Inter Milan clinch Serie A title with three games to spare

INTER MILAN WON their third Serie A title in six seasons on Sunday thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win over Parma at a jubilant San Siro.

Marcus Thuram’s side-footed finish just before half-time set Inter on their way before Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s second-half goal put the Scudetto beyond doubt.

With three matches left, Inter have a 12-point lead over reigning champions Napoli and 15 more points than third-placed AC Milan.

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It was a 21st Italian title for Inter, who have successfully overcome the traumatic end to last season under the guidance of coach Cristian Chivu, who was almost a novice at this level when he took over last summer.

Less than a year after losing the 2025 title race by a point and collapsing to a 5-0 humiliation by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, Inter are back at the top.

Inter owe this success to Chivu, the club’s former player and a surprise appointment in June to replace Simone Inzaghi, who won six trophies and reached two Champions League finals in four seasons but left for the riches of Saudi Arabia.

With small steps, Chivu has breathed new life into the side.

Inter can still complete the third league and cup double in their history if they beat Lazio in the Coppa Italia final on 13 May at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

– © AFP 2026