Barcelona's La Liga title party put on hold as Real Madrid win ahead of El Clásico

Espanyol 0

Real Madrid 2

VINICIUS JUNIOR STRUCK twice for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win over Espanyol on Sunday to make La Liga leaders Barcelona wait to be crowned Spanish champions.

The Catalans would have completed their title defence if Madrid dropped points, but Alvaro Arbeloa’s side trimmed the gap on Barça to 11 points, with four matches remaining.

Barcelona’s next chance to claim their 29th league title comes in a week’s time, when they host Real Madrid in a spicy Clásico clash. Once again, only a Real win will do to stop Hansi Flick’s side.

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Without injured French superstar Kylian Mbappé and with just three wins in their last nine league games, Real Madrid arrived in Catalonia at a low ebb.

They knew that even with a victory to postpone Barça’s celebrations, they are virtually certain to end a second consecutive season without a major trophy.

The Catalans beat Osasuna in Pamplona on Saturday night and were waiting for a Madrid slip-up to celebrate back-to-back Liga titles.

Instead, they will have the chance to claim the trophy at Camp Nou in front of 60,000 fans.

Madrid nosed ahead early in the second half with a superb strike by Vinicius.

The Brazilian exchanged passes with substitute Gonzalo Garcia, left two Espanyol defenders for dead and slotted home at the near post.

Around 10 minutes later, Vinicius grabbed a second, and it was an even better goal.

England international Jude Bellingham backheeled the ball to Vinicius in the area and the forward produced an exquisite finish into the top corner.

– © AFP 2026