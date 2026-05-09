Ireland bid to bounce back as Wales search for elusive Six Nations win

Ireland v Wales

Affidea Stadium, Belfast

Saturday 9 May, 6.30pm

Where can we watch it?

This Women’s Six Nations fourth round clash is live on RTÉ 2.

Coverage starts at 6pm.

The other two Six Nations games today – Italy v England at 2pm and Scotland v France at 4.15pm – are live on Virgin Media Two.

What’s the team news?

Ireland boss Scott Bemand has gone for a settled selection, with the experienced Eve Higgins coming in at inside centre in the only change to the starting XV.

Versatile 20-year-old Niamh Gallagher, who has impressed at fullback for Trailfinders in Premiership Women’s Rugby in England, is set for her Ireland debut off the bench. Among her talents is long-range place-kicking.

The other tweaks see Sadhbh McGrath and Grace Moore introduced to the bench as Bemand reverts to a 6/2 split. Bemand said Ireland wanted extra reinforcements up front because of Wales’ strength there.

Niamh Gallagher is set for her debut. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Welsh head coach Sean Lynn has made three changes to his starting side as they look to change their fortunes, with Carys Cox coming into the midfield, Hannah Dallavalle starting on the wing, and Georgia Evans getting the nod in the second row.

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24-year-old wing Nikita Prothero is set for her Test debut off the Welsh bench.

IRELAND: Stacey Flood; Béibhinn Parsons, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Robyn O’Connor; Dannah O’Brien, Emily Lane; Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Linda Djougang; Dorothy Wall, Fiona Tuite; Brittany Hogan, Erin King (captain), Aoife Wafer.

Replacements: Neve Jones, Sadhbh McGrath, Eilís Cahill, Ruth Campbell, Sam Monaghan, Grace Moore, Katie Whelan, Niamh Gallagher.

WALES: Kayleigh Powell; Hannah Dallavalle, Carys Cox, Courtney Keight, Jasmine Joyce; Lleucu George, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Kelsey Jones, Sisilia Tuipulotu; Branwen Metcalfe, Georgia Evans; Jorja Aiono, Bethan Lewis (captain), Bryonie King.

Replacements: Molly Reardon, Maisie Davies, Donna Rose, Natalia John, Alisha Joyce, Seren Lockwood, Freya Bell, Nikita Prothero.

Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau [FFR].

How’s the form?

Wales have been struggling to find wins, with their most recent victory coming last July in a World Cup warm-up game against Australia. That is their only win in their last 13 Tests.

The most recent Welsh victory in the Six Nations was back in the 2024 championship when they edged Italy in the final round. Wales have lost all eight of their Six Nations games since.

Wales were well beaten by England last time out. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Lynn took over as head coach in January 2025, having built a good reputation by leading Gloucester-Hartpury to three consecutive Premiership Women’s Rugby titles. Although Wales struggled at last year’s World Cup, losing to Scotland, Canada, and Fiji, Lynn has been optimistic about what he sees as growth.

In the current Six Nations, they opened with a home defeat to the Scots, lost away to France, and were then beaten 62-24 by England last time out.

While it was a hammering, Lynn stressed the positives after his side grabbed a try-scoring bonus point, a rarity for anyone against England.

Bemand said this week that Wales have scored seven of their eight tries in this Six Nations through their maul, so that’s one weapon Ireland will have to deal with.

Yet the reality is that Wales are once again rooted to the bottom of the Six Nations table and Ireland are firm favourites for today’s clash in Belfast. Indeed, they have 24-point favouritism in some quarters.

There was major disappointment in Ireland camp about their 26-7 loss to France in Clermont last time out, with Bemand’s side missing several gilt-edged chances to score in the first half.

Ireland after their loss in France. ©INPHO ©INPHO

They brought huge physicality and intent in what was a top-end Test, but lacked the necessary accuracy with things like their finishing and line kicking.

Having dismantled Italy in their other home game in this Six Nations so far, Ireland will expect to do something similar against the Welsh. Irish captain Erin King and her team-mates are a confident crew and they will be determined to rack up scores today.

What’s next?

While it’s expected that there will be a fairly small crowd in Belfast this evening, next weekend’s home clash against Scotland will smash the existing attendance record for an Ireland Women game on Irish soil.

More than 26,000 tickets have already been sold for the first-ever standalone women’s game at the Aviva Stadium. King and co. will be eager to put on a performance today that helps to add another few thousand ticket sales to that figure.

As for the overall championship, Ireland sit fourth in the table ahead of today’s action, albeit with these two home games to come.

The expectation is that England and France will win today to set up a Grand Slam decider in Bordeaux next weekend, but Ireland’s job is to rack up as many tries and match points as possible in a bid to close the current gap on the table to those top two teams.