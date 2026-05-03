OFFALY’S ALEX DUNNE was left to rue a frustrating mistake as he crashed out in the early stages of Sunday’s Formula Two feature racing in Miami.
Dunne – who got his weekend off to a promising start when finishing third in Saturday’s sprint race – slid off the track during the 10th lap, bringing his race to a premature end.
In slippy driving conditions at Hard Rock Stadium, Dunne was in sixth place and chasing down Alpine Academy teammate Gabriele Minì on the long straight into turn 17 when he lost control of his car and slid out of the turn before rolling into the barriers at low speed.
“I’m so sorry, I locked up,” Dunne told his Rodin Motorsport team over the radio before walking away from the incident.
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'I'm so sorry': Disappointed Alex Dunne crashes out of Miami F2 feature race
OFFALY’S ALEX DUNNE was left to rue a frustrating mistake as he crashed out in the early stages of Sunday’s Formula Two feature racing in Miami.
Dunne – who got his weekend off to a promising start when finishing third in Saturday’s sprint race – slid off the track during the 10th lap, bringing his race to a premature end.
In slippy driving conditions at Hard Rock Stadium, Dunne was in sixth place and chasing down Alpine Academy teammate Gabriele Minì on the long straight into turn 17 when he lost control of his car and slid out of the turn before rolling into the barriers at low speed.
“I’m so sorry, I locked up,” Dunne told his Rodin Motorsport team over the radio before walking away from the incident.
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