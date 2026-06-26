Usyk to relinquish world title belts but insists he is not retiring

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION Oleksandr Usyk has announced he will relinquish his title belts.

The Ukrainian currently holds the WBC, WBA and IBF straps.

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The unbeaten 39-year-old insists he is not retiring but says the “well-considered” decision will “open new opportunities”.

Usyk said in a video posted on X: “It’s a good day to say that I want to vacate all the belts I currently hold.

Це свідоме рішення, яке, я впевнений, відкриє для мене нові можливості. Це не кінець історії. Продовження попереду.



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This is a well-considered decision that I am confident will open new opportunities for me. This is not the end of the story. The continuation lies ahead. pic.twitter.com/tPRRWMsmbh — Oleksandr Usyk (@usykaa) June 26, 2026

“I want to make them available so the guys who are next in line can fight for them.

“Friends, I am leaving the belts but I’m not leaving the sport because I still have my last dance.”

He captioned the video with the message, “This is a well-considered decision that I am confident will open new opportunities for me. This is not the end of the story. The continuation lies ahead.”

Usyk last fought in May, when he stopped Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven in the 11th round, although not all of his heavyweight titles were on the line.