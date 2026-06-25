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Shane Lowry two-under at Travelers Championship
SHANE LOWRY CARDED at two-under par 68 to begin his Travelers Championship challenge at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.
The Offalyman got off on the wrong foot when failing to get up and down from the greenside rough for a bogey at the second hole.
Lowry was driving the ball well and capitalised with birdies at both par fives, the sixth and 13th, before making a 21-foot birdie putt at the 15th.
A couple of late missed chances meant he settled for two-under, five back from early clubhouse leader Eric Cole.
The American carded a flawless 63, featuring an eagle and five birdies, to top the leaderboard in the $20 million (€17.6m) Signature Event.
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Golf PGA Tour Shane Lowry signature event