Iheanacho nets winner as Celtic edge Hibs to move level with leaders Hearts

Hibernian 1

Celtic 2

SUBSTITUE KELECHI IHEANACHO kept his cool amid the tension as Celtic capitalised on more indiscipline from 10-man Hibernian to win 2-1 at Easter Road and move level on points with Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

Hibs’ cause was dented in the 20th minute when Jamie McGrath became their fourth player in just three games to be sent off.

It looked like the Hoops were on course for a straightforward victory when Daizen Maeda broke the deadlock in the 41st minute, but captain Joe Newell scored a contentious equaliser for the hosts in first-half stoppage-time.

Celtic got themselves back in front in the 72nd minute when Iheanacho – a key figure in recent wins over Dundee and St Mirren – again popped up with a vital goal.

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Martin O’Neill’s side had to endure some nervy moments in the closing stages but they held on for a fourth-consecutive league win to move four points clear of third-placed Rangers and behind Hearts only on goal difference.

Hearts and Rangers play their game in hand against each other at Tynecastle on Monday.