Armagh break their own scoring record in 28-point massacre of Down to reach Ulster final

Armagh 3-33

Down 0-14

A WEEK AFTER breaking the Ulster championship scoring record with 2-32 against Fermanagh, Armagh broke it again with 3-33 against Down.

It also represents a record defeat for the Mournemen, one week after their heroics in Letterkenny by beating Donegal. More’s the pity, it condemns Down to the dubious joys of Tailteann Cup football, a fate they desperately did not want. An opening-round clash with Leitrim awaits them.

That’s not to take away Armagh’s stunning brilliance here. After a first half in which they crushed Down’s belief, they hit 1-17 in the second half before they had a late wide.

They now go into an Ulster final against Monaghan and will be the favourites to land their first Ulster title since 2008.

More to follow…

Scorers for Armagh: Conor Turbitt 2-5 (0-3 frees), Oisín Conaty 0-5, Oisín O’Neill 0-4 (1x tp), Jarly Óg Burns 0-4, Tomas McCormack 1-2, Cian McConville 0-3 (1 free), Andrew Murnin 0-3, Darragh McMullan 0-2 (1 x tp), Aaron O’Neill 0-2 (1 x tp), Peter McGrane, Tiernan Kelly each.

Scorers for Down: Daniel Guinness 0-4, Liam Kerr 0-2, Ryan Magill 0-2, Barry O’Hagan 0-2 (1 free), Pat Havern 0-2 (1 free), Shane Annett, Odhran Murdock 0-1 each.

Armagh

16. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppin)

2. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan) 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee) 4. Paddy Burns (Burren)

23. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps) 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Éireann) 7. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge)

8. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna) 9. Andrew Murnin (Naomh Pól)

10. Greg McCabe (Camlough) 11. Darragh McMullen (Madden) 12. Tomas McCormack (Annaghmore)

13. Oisín Conaty (Tir na nÓg) 14. Conor Turbitt (Clann Éireann) 15. Cian McConville (Crossmaglen)

Subs:

24. Oisín O’Neill (Crossmaglen) for McCabe (51m)

22. Daniel Magee (Clann Éireann) for Murnin (52m)

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17. Gareth Murphy (Killeavey) for McElroy (55m)

25. Thomas Galvin (Keady) for Turbitt (59m)

26. Aaron O’Neill (Crossmaglen) for Conaty (60m)

Down

1. Rory Burns (Drumgath)

2. Peter Fegan (Burren) 3. Pierce Laverty (Saul) 4. Callum Rogers (Kilcoo)

5. Caolan Mooney (RGU Downpatrick) 6. Shane Annett (Mayobridge) 7. Daniel Guinness (Carryduff)

8. Odhran Murdock (Burren) 9. Ryan McEvoy (Kilcoo)

10. Miceál Rooney (Kilcoo) 11. Ceilum Doherty (Kilcoo) 12. Pearse McPolin (Drumgath)

13. Adam Crimmins (Mayobridge) 14. Pat Havern (Saval) 15. John McGeough (Carryduff)

Subs:

18. Liam Kerr (Burren) for McGeough (26m)

24. Jamie Doran (Ballycolman) for Crimmins (HT)

21. Ryan Magill (Burren) for Rooney (39m)

26. Barry O’Hagan (Clonduff) for Havern (47m)

20. Finn McElroy (Longstone) for McPolin (55m)

19. Tom Close (Clonduff) for McEvoy (62m)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)