Galway hold off Mayo comeback to clinch Connacht three-in-a-row

Galway 1-11

Mayo 0-11

GALWAY WERE CROWNED TG4 Connacht senior champions for the third year in a row as they withstood a determined Mayo fightback at Heartland Credit Union Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Daniel Moynihan’s side appeared in firm control when they led 1-10 to 0-3 after 32 minutes. Mayo came storming back as they kicked eight of the next nine scores but Diane O’Hora’s side ran out of time as Galway reigned supreme.

Galway started in quickfire fashion as Leanne Coen kicked three points inside the opening seven minutes, while Eva Noone also slotted over a trademark score to give Galway the ideal start.

Mayo gradually settled into the contest as they won all 10 of their opening-half kickouts, giving them a platform to control possession and mount attacks. However, O’Hora’s side converted just three of their nine opening-half scoring chances.

After a tap and go free from Sinead Cafferky, her sister Lisa Cafferky arrowed over Mayo’s only score from play in the opening half to help Mayo gain a foothold. Eva Noone and Sinead Walsh traded frees before Coen bagged her fourth score from play in the 18th minute.

Another Walsh free saw Mayo trail by just 0-6 to 0-3. However, Galway possessed the greater threat up front in the opening half as after Kate Slevin rattled the crossbar when going for goal, Lynsey Noone picked up the pieces to slot over. A Slevin free pushed the gap out to five before the Claregalway clubwoman slotted over just before the hooter sounded.

This helped Galway lead 0-9 to 0-3 at half time, and they quickly built on that lead when Slevin nabbed a terrific long-range score. Galway powered 10 points ahead when Slevin raided inside and found the net despite the best efforts of Mayo corner-back Lucy Wallace.

Mayo showed resolve to knock over six points without reply. Walsh knocked over four scores during that spell while Aoife Staunton and Aoife Geraghty efforts left Mayo just 1-10 to 0-9 behind.

Advertisement

Walsh saw a two-point free drop just wide as Galway struggled to deal with Mayo’s renewed optimism. However, after a patient move, Coen slotted over an excellent effort to settle Galway nerves. Mayo thought they had found the breakthrough when Clodagh Keane palmed to the net, but the goal was chalked off for a square ball.

Further efforts by Walsh and Hannah Reape set up a tense finale, but Galway stood firm to secure an impressive three-in-a-row.

Meanwhile, Tyrone booked their place in the TG4 Ulster SFC final with a comprehensive 4-10 to 2-7 win over Donegal in Lifford, with Chloe McCaffrey shooting a hat-trick for last year’s All-Ireland intermediate championship.

In Leinster, Carla Rowe and Michelle Davoren struck second-half goals at Parnell Park as holders Dublin kick-started their quest for a 13th successive TG4 Leinster senior football championship title with a 2-14 to 1-11 win over Kildare.

Waterford continued their brilliant start to the Munster SFC title race when they backed up their opening round win over Kerry by defeating Cork by 3-18 to 3-7 with Kellyann Hogan, Katie Murray and Clare Walsh getting the goals.

Reigning Munster champions Kerry bounced back from that opening loss to edge out a spirited Tipperary side by 1-6 to 0-7 at Clonmel Sportsfield, with Jadyn Lucey getting the only goal of the game.

Meanwhile, Leitrim were crowned TG4 Connacht intermediate champions when they defeated Roscommon by 4-18 to 0-8.

Scorers for Galway: K Slevin 1-3 (1f), L Coen 0-5, E Noone 0-2 (1f), L Noone 0-1.

Scorers for Mayo: Sinead Walsh 0-7 (5f), A Geraghty, H Reape, A Staunton, L Cafferky 0-1 each.

GALWAY: L O’Halloran; C Trill, B Quinn, K Geraghty; H Noone, N Ward, N Divilly; S Divilly, L Ward; O Divilly, K Slevin, L Noone; E Noone, L Coen, A Trill.

Sub: R Leonard for L Noone 48.

MAYO: L Brennan; M Delaney, S El Massry, L Wallace; F McHale, E Brennan, L Hanley; A Geraghty, H Reape; S Delaney, T Needham, A Staunton; L Cafferky, S Walsh, S Cafferky.

Subs: C Keane for S Cafferky half-time, A Kennedy for S Delaney 48, M Reilly for L Cafferky 50, I Phillips for L Hanley 52, K Doherty for T Needham 55.

Referee: Aaron Clogher (Pádraig Pearses).

– Additional reporting by John Fallon