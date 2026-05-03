ULSTER WILL FACE Montpellier in the EPCR Challenge Cup final later this month after the French side beat Dragons in Sunday’s second semi-final.
Montpellier, who came through the pool stages as the number one seeds before beating Connacht in the quarter-finals, booked their return to the decider with an 18-12 win at Septeo Stadium.
The 2016 and 2021 winners took an early lead courtesy of Thomas Vincent’s third-minute penalty, and stretched their advantage to 10-0 on 25 minutes when some nice handling sent Tyler de Guid over for the game’s opening try and Vincent converted.
Dragons halved their deficit a few minutes later in unusual circumstances as Dai Richard’s sheer persistence forced the retreating Tom Banks to spill the ball in his own in-goal area, and Aneurin Owen pounced to ground the loose ball.
Vincent’s second penalty with the clock in the red sent Montpellier in 13-5 up at the break. The next score was always likely to be crucial, and with Nika Abuladze and Montpellier down to 14, Alexis Bernadet sniped from the base of a ruck to push the French side’s lead out to 18-5.
Owen’s second try 10 minutes from time came from a strike play off a lineout, converted by Angus O’Brien, to give Dragons a fighting chance in the final minutes, but Montpellier were able to close out their win and book their ticket to Bilbao.
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Connacht conquerors Montpellier book Challenge Cup final date with Ulster
Montpellier 18
Dragons 12
ULSTER WILL FACE Montpellier in the EPCR Challenge Cup final later this month after the French side beat Dragons in Sunday’s second semi-final.
Montpellier, who came through the pool stages as the number one seeds before beating Connacht in the quarter-finals, booked their return to the decider with an 18-12 win at Septeo Stadium.
The 2016 and 2021 winners took an early lead courtesy of Thomas Vincent’s third-minute penalty, and stretched their advantage to 10-0 on 25 minutes when some nice handling sent Tyler de Guid over for the game’s opening try and Vincent converted.
Dragons halved their deficit a few minutes later in unusual circumstances as Dai Richard’s sheer persistence forced the retreating Tom Banks to spill the ball in his own in-goal area, and Aneurin Owen pounced to ground the loose ball.
Vincent’s second penalty with the clock in the red sent Montpellier in 13-5 up at the break. The next score was always likely to be crucial, and with Nika Abuladze and Montpellier down to 14, Alexis Bernadet sniped from the base of a ruck to push the French side’s lead out to 18-5.
Owen’s second try 10 minutes from time came from a strike play off a lineout, converted by Angus O’Brien, to give Dragons a fighting chance in the final minutes, but Montpellier were able to close out their win and book their ticket to Bilbao.
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Challenge Cup Dragons Montpellier Rugby Save the Date