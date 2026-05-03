Connacht conquerors Montpellier book Challenge Cup final date with Ulster

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Montpellier 18

Dragons 12

ULSTER WILL FACE Montpellier in the EPCR Challenge Cup final later this month after the French side beat Dragons in Sunday’s second semi-final.

Montpellier, who came through the pool stages as the number one seeds before beating Connacht in the quarter-finals, booked their return to the decider with an 18-12 win at Septeo Stadium.

The 2016 and 2021 winners took an early lead courtesy of Thomas Vincent’s third-minute penalty, and stretched their advantage to 10-0 on 25 minutes when some nice handling sent Tyler de Guid over for the game’s opening try and Vincent converted.

Dragons halved their deficit a few minutes later in unusual circumstances as Dai Richard’s sheer persistence forced the retreating Tom Banks to spill the ball in his own in-goal area, and Aneurin Owen pounced to ground the loose ball.

Vincent’s second penalty with the clock in the red sent Montpellier in 13-5 up at the break. The next score was always likely to be crucial, and with Nika Abuladze and Montpellier down to 14, Alexis Bernadet sniped from the base of a ruck to push the French side’s lead out to 18-5.

Owen’s second try 10 minutes from time came from a strike play off a lineout, converted by Angus O’Brien, to give Dragons a fighting chance in the final minutes, but Montpellier were able to close out their win and book their ticket to Bilbao.