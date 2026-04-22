Blow for Shelbourne as academy director Colm Barron leaves for FAI

COLM BARRON IS to leave his position as Shelbourne academy director for a new role as national coach developer with the FAI.

After five years at the helm of the League of Ireland club’s underage set-up, Barron is to be appointed as part of the restructuring process that is underway at Abbotstown.

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The 42 understands that the Dubliner has been tempted away from the Reds because of the opportunity to be at the forefront of the FAI’s plan for the future.

FAI director of football John Martin and technical director Shane Robinson, both formerly of Shamrock Rovers, have been implementing a number of changes.

It’s expected that Barron will oversee coaches undertaking their elite Uefa A and B coaching licences, using the experience gained while at Shelbourne to help prepare coaches with aspirations to work in the National League academy set-up.

Barron informed coaches and staff at Shels yesterday and is expected to take up his new role with the national association in the coming weeks.