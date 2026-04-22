Ryder Cup tickets to go on sale to Irish fans this week – but will cost €499 for match days

TICKETS FOR THE 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor will go on priority sale to Irish residents this week – but fans will have to stump up €499 per ticket for the match days.

Europe’s best golfers will be bidding for a third successive win when they take on America in Limerick from 16-18 September next year, but general admission prices have doubled since Europe last hosted the Ryder Cup in Italy in 2023.

On that occasion, Friday and Saturday tickets started at €250, with tickets for Sunday’s final day costing €260, while tickets for last year’s renewal in New York jumped to an eye-watering $750 (€640) on match days.

A general ticket ballot will open on 3 June, but Irish residents will have access to a limited number of tickets which go on sale this Friday 24 April at 11am.

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A guide to the pricing structure.

Tickets for the three match days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday are priced at €499, while tickets for the practice days on Tuesday and Wednesday will start from €89.

Tickets for Thursday’s practice day, which includes the opening ceremony, will start from €179, while weekly access tickets – which guarantee admission to all three practice days and all three match days – are priced at €1,999.

Practice day tickets for fans under the age of 16 can be purchased from just €20 on the Tuesday and Wednesday and €30 on the Thursday.

Irish residents who wish to purchase tickets in Friday’s priority window will need to register a Ryder Cup ticket account before 11.59pm on Thursday 23 April.