TICKETS FOR THE 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor will go on priority sale to Irish residents this week – but fans will have to stump up €499 per ticket for the match days.
Europe’s best golfers will be bidding for a third successive win when they take on America in Limerick from 16-18 September next year, but general admission prices have doubled since Europe last hosted the Ryder Cup in Italy in 2023.
On that occasion, Friday and Saturday tickets started at €250, with tickets for Sunday’s final day costing €260, while tickets for last year’s renewal in New York jumped to an eye-watering $750 (€640) on match days.
A general ticket ballot will open on 3 June, but Irish residents will have access to a limited number of tickets which go on sale this Friday 24 April at 11am.
Advertisement
A guide to the pricing structure.
Tickets for the three match days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday are priced at €499, while tickets for the practice days on Tuesday and Wednesday will start from €89.
Tickets for Thursday’s practice day, which includes the opening ceremony, will start from €179, while weekly access tickets – which guarantee admission to all three practice days and all three match days – are priced at €1,999.
Practice day tickets for fans under the age of 16 can be purchased from just €20 on the Tuesday and Wednesday and €30 on the Thursday.
Irish residents who wish to purchase tickets in Friday’s priority window will need to register a Ryder Cup ticket account before 11.59pm on Thursday 23 April.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ryder Cup tickets to go on sale to Irish fans this week – but will cost €499 for match days
TICKETS FOR THE 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor will go on priority sale to Irish residents this week – but fans will have to stump up €499 per ticket for the match days.
Europe’s best golfers will be bidding for a third successive win when they take on America in Limerick from 16-18 September next year, but general admission prices have doubled since Europe last hosted the Ryder Cup in Italy in 2023.
On that occasion, Friday and Saturday tickets started at €250, with tickets for Sunday’s final day costing €260, while tickets for last year’s renewal in New York jumped to an eye-watering $750 (€640) on match days.
A general ticket ballot will open on 3 June, but Irish residents will have access to a limited number of tickets which go on sale this Friday 24 April at 11am.
A guide to the pricing structure.
Tickets for the three match days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday are priced at €499, while tickets for the practice days on Tuesday and Wednesday will start from €89.
Tickets for Thursday’s practice day, which includes the opening ceremony, will start from €179, while weekly access tickets – which guarantee admission to all three practice days and all three match days – are priced at €1,999.
Practice day tickets for fans under the age of 16 can be purchased from just €20 on the Tuesday and Wednesday and €30 on the Thursday.
Irish residents who wish to purchase tickets in Friday’s priority window will need to register a Ryder Cup ticket account before 11.59pm on Thursday 23 April.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Golf Hot Tickets Ryder Cup