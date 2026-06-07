Christian Eriksen ‘conscious’ after collapsing during Denmark match

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN IS “conscious and doing well” after the Denmark midfielder appeared to collapse in Sunday’s friendly with Ukraine.

TV images showed Eriksen holding his chest in the 65th minute of the fixture before the camera shot moved elsewhere, but the match was quickly halted amid concern for the former Tottenham and Manchester United playmaker.

Eriksen collapsed at Euro 2020 during a 1-0 loss to Finland, and it later emerged he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

He subsequently required an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator device to be fitted to ensure he could resume his playing career, but the 34-year-old sparked more fears on Sunday before Danish Football Union provided a positive update.

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“Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances,” a statement by DFU read.

“The match has been called off.”

With the score 2-1 to Denmark in the friendly at Nature Energy Park, Eriksen experienced discomfort and briefly went unconscious.

Danish team doctor Morten Boesen, who was also involved with the national team when Eriksen collapsed five years ago, confirmed the midfielder was at hospital to have more tests.

“Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself. As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should,” Boesen said in a statement via DBU.

“He was briefly unconscious but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him.

“He will now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital.

“But Christian is doing well and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was okay.”

Eriksen required cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at Parken Stadium following the collapse during Euro 2020 before he had a pacemaker fitted days later.

Eriksen was contracted to Inter Milan at the time but Serie A rules prevented players being able to play in the league with a pacemaker and the midfielder resumed his career at Brentford in 2022 before he enjoyed a three-year spell at Manchester United.

He joined Wolfsburg last summer.