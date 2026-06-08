France defender Ibrahima Konate to join Real Madrid

FRANCE DEFENDER IBRAHIMA Konate has agreed a four-year deal with Real Madrid after leaving Liverpool, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Monday.

Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez, who was re-elected club president on Sunday night, had promised last week that the centre-back would be his first recruit and also promised to sign Jose Mourinho as coach.

The official announcement of his arrival on a deal until 2030 is expected on Tuesday, according to the source.

The 27-year-old will join several French national team teammates, including captain Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, the latter who was not called up for the World Cup.

It will be Konate’s fourth club after stints at Sochaux, Leipzig and Liverpool, where he arrived five seasons ago.

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Konate played 183 matches for Liverpool, winning the FA Cup in his first season under Jurgen Klopp, as well as the League Cup, but losing in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Following the arrival of Arne Slot as manager in 2024, Liverpool won the English Premier League title last season.

However, this year has been more challenging for the Reds, who secured qualification for next season’s Champions League only on the final day of the Premier League season.

Konate, who has 28 caps for France, has been selected by Didier Deschamps for the World Cup in North America and is vying for a starting place in central defense.

France play their final pre-World Cup friendly against Northern Ireland in Lille on Monday evening.

– © AFP 2026