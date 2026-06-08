FAI expected to decide on Ireland-Israel fixtures today

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF Ireland is expected to make an announcement today on the upcoming Republic of Ireland versus Israel fixtures in the Nations League, The Journal understands.

The men’s soccer team is due to face Israel in the competition at a neutral venue on 27 September before a return game in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on 4 October.

Senior government sources have indicated that a decision on the upcoming fixtures will be made today.

However, sources within the FAI said some decision-makers were adamant that no public statement would be made until after the women’s team plays France in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night.

They added, however, that there was still “lots going on” within the organisation and that top officials would be keeping in contact with each other on the matter this afternoon.

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In recent weeks, a ‘Stop the Game’ campaign has increased its calls for a boycott of the fixtures over Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza. The campaign has grown in support, with former football players and politicians saying Ireland should ‘show Israel the red card’ and refuse to participate.

This week, Dáil Éireann will see two separate motions tabled, seeking to have the game halted.

The board of the FAI met last Thursday evening to discuss their options regarding the scheduled games, including moving the game from Dublin to a neutral ground.

This came after Ireland’s recent friendly match with Qatar was halted twice by fans protesting against the upcoming games by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch.

Up until now, the FAI has said it has no choice but to play the games, adding that a boycott “would lead to the forfeiture of six points” and could lead to relegation of the team to League C of the Nations League.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has previously said he would accept any decision taken by the FAI, but would “respect” the decision of his players who choose not to participate in the games.

On Tuesday, Sinn Féin will table a motion in the Dáil calling on the government to support the boycott.

On Wednesday, the Social Democrats will table a motion calling for Israel to be excluded from sporting fixtures internationally while it continues to occupy parts of Palestine.

Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue has said the government supports the FAI’s decision to fulfil the fixtures.

Israeli forces have been steadily advancing their positions in Gaza since a US-brokered ceasefire began in October, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering the Israeli army to seize control of 70% of the Gaza Strip at the end of May.

More than 900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire came into force eight months ago.

Written by Jane Matthews and posted on TheJournal.ie