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Clare and Dublin also contested the Division 1B final earlier this year. ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
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Here's the All-Ireland senior hurling state of play after provincial finals

The All-Ireland quarter-finals take place later this month before the semi-finals follow in July.
5.31pm, 7 Jun 2026

AND SO, WE arrive at the All-Ireland stages of the 2026 hurling championship.

The provincial silverware has been distributed, with Galway conquering Dublin in the Leinster final, while Limerick are Munster champions after edging out a tense battle with Cork.

The result of those games mean that the All-Ireland quarter-final fixture line-up has now been decided. Those two ties will take place later this month as Clare take on Dublin and Offaly square off with Cork.

The winners of Offaly/Cork will then advance to face Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final on 4 July, as Limerick await either Clare or Dublin in the other semi-final on 5 July.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

sean-odonoghue-makes-a-run Cork's Seán O'Donoghue in action against Offaly during their league clash in March. David Ribeiro / INPHO David Ribeiro / INPHO / INPHO

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All-Ireland Senior Quarter-Finals – June 20-21

  • Clare v Dublin
  • Offaly v Cork

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-final – Saturday, 4 July

  • Galway v Offaly/Cork

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final – Sunday, July 5

  • Limerick v Clare/Dublin

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