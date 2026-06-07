Here's the All-Ireland senior hurling state of play after provincial finals

AND SO, WE arrive at the All-Ireland stages of the 2026 hurling championship.

The provincial silverware has been distributed, with Galway conquering Dublin in the Leinster final, while Limerick are Munster champions after edging out a tense battle with Cork.

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The result of those games mean that the All-Ireland quarter-final fixture line-up has now been decided. Those two ties will take place later this month as Clare take on Dublin and Offaly square off with Cork.

The winners of Offaly/Cork will then advance to face Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final on 4 July, as Limerick await either Clare or Dublin in the other semi-final on 5 July.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Cork's Seán O'Donoghue in action against Offaly during their league clash in March. David Ribeiro / INPHO David Ribeiro / INPHO / INPHO

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All-Ireland Senior Quarter-Finals – June 20-21

Clare v Dublin

Offaly v Cork

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-final – Saturday, 4 July

Galway v Offaly/Cork

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final – Sunday, July 5

Limerick v Clare/Dublin

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