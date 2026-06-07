AND SO, WE arrive at the All-Ireland stages of the 2026 hurling championship.
The provincial silverware has been distributed, with Galway conquering Dublin in the Leinster final, while Limerick are Munster champions after edging out a tense battle with Cork.
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The result of those games mean that the All-Ireland quarter-final fixture line-up has now been decided. Those two ties will take place later this month as Clare take on Dublin and Offaly square off with Cork.
The winners of Offaly/Cork will then advance to face Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final on 4 July, as Limerick await either Clare or Dublin in the other semi-final on 5 July.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store.
Cork's Seán O'Donoghue in action against Offaly during their league clash in March. David Ribeiro / INPHO
David Ribeiro / INPHO / INPHO
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All-Ireland Senior Quarter-Finals – June 20-21
Clare v Dublin
Offaly v Cork
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-final – Saturday, 4 July
Galway v Offaly/Cork
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final – Sunday, July 5
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Here's the All-Ireland senior hurling state of play after provincial finals
AND SO, WE arrive at the All-Ireland stages of the 2026 hurling championship.
The provincial silverware has been distributed, with Galway conquering Dublin in the Leinster final, while Limerick are Munster champions after edging out a tense battle with Cork.
The result of those games mean that the All-Ireland quarter-final fixture line-up has now been decided. Those two ties will take place later this month as Clare take on Dublin and Offaly square off with Cork.
The winners of Offaly/Cork will then advance to face Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final on 4 July, as Limerick await either Clare or Dublin in the other semi-final on 5 July.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store.
Cork's Seán O'Donoghue in action against Offaly during their league clash in March. David Ribeiro / INPHO David Ribeiro / INPHO / INPHO
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All-Ireland Senior Quarter-Finals – June 20-21
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-final – Saturday, 4 July
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final – Sunday, July 5
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All-Ireland Hurling Championship Dates For The Diary Fixtures GAA Hurling