Irish defender Oisin McEntee to miss Hearts' title run-in

IRISH DEFENDER OISIN McEntee has been ruled out for the remainder of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

The 25-year-old will miss Hearts’ title run-in after suffering a hamstring injury in the win over Motherwell earlier this month.

Manager Derek McInnes announced the news today while also confirming that midfielder Tomas Magnusson would miss the remainder of the season with a thigh injury.

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Defender McEntee has made 32 appearances for table toppers Hearts in all competitions this season, scoring three goals.

It is the Cavan native’s debut campaign with the club and second spell in Scotland, having spent time on loan at Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship earlier in his career.

A former Ireland U21 international, McEntee spent the previous three seasons playing in League Two with Walsall.

He began his career at Newcastle but left the Magpies without making a first-team appearance for the club.

Both McEntee and Magnusson have been key to Hearts’ unlikely title charge, as they aim to end a 66-year wait for a league triumph.

“Unfortunately, Oisin got bad news on the scan and is out for the season, which was a real blow for us,” McInnes said.

“We had a few days to deal with that and let that sink in. All of a sudden, that’s on top of Tomas Magnusson being out.

“We have to deal with that.”

With five matches remaining, table toppers Hearts are one and three points clear of rivals Rangers and Celtic, respectively.