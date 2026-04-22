Man City go top of Premier League as Burnley relegated

Burnley 0

Manchester City 1

ERLING HAALAND’S EARLY goal fired Manchester City to the top of the Premier League as a 1-0 win at Burnley, which sent the Clarets back down to the Championship.

Haaland struck just five minutes in at a subdued Turf Moor as City ended Arsenal’s 200-day reign at the top but only on goals scored – any hopes City had of improving their goal difference were frustrated on a night when they both Rayan Cherki and Haaland hit a post.

City ended the night having had 28 attempts at goal, but could not find a second strike when they had hoped for several.

Arsenal can return to the top of the pile when they host Newcastle on Saturday with City in FA Cup semi-final action against Southampton but it is, at least for now, advantage City, who have lost just one of their last 21 league games.

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Burnley had chances of their own as City failed to kill them off, but were unable to trouble Gianluigi Donnarumma as their third relegation in their last three top-flight seasons was confirmed as their winless home league run hit 13 games.

City initially looked ready to pick up where they left off in Sunday’s critical 2-1 win over Arsenal as they made a rapid start.

Bernardo Silva had a shot blocked and Cherki’s rising effort was pushed on to the left post by Martin Dubravka before Haaland opened the scoring.

Jeremy Doku rolled away from Bashir Humphreys and then played the ball for Haaland to stride forward before a nonchalant chip beat the exposed Dubravka – the Norwegian’s 48th goal for club and country this season, and his eighth goal in his five games against Burnley.

But the intensity would not last as this turned into a nervous night for Pep Guardiola’s side.

City had won 14 of their previous 15 against Burnley by an aggregate score of 45-6, and there could and should have been more goals on the night. Haaland’s effort was deflected over after a neat combination with Cherki, who then saw another shot blocked.

Silva’s powerful strike hit Haaland before Nico O’Reilly – moved into midfield in the absence of the injured Rodri – arrived at the back corner to head goalwards from a corner and was denied by Dubravka. The goalkeeper then stopped O’Reilly again, palming clear his shot from the edge of the box.

As long as it stayed at 1-0, Burnley had hope against a City side who seemed to be playing in second gear.

Zian Flemming had a couple of sights of goal, but dragged one shot wide while he was too slow to take up another as Abdukodir Khusanov slid in.

City tried to up the tempo at the start of the second half, but still the second goal would not come.

Semenyo should have done better when he poked a shot over after Cherki’s break forward, then Haaland hit the outside of a post with a low strike when the goal was gaping.

Savinho and Haaland were denied by Dubravka and O’Reilly spurned a glorious chance as the tension went to the wire, with the Burnley goalkeeper going up for a late corner which came to nothing.