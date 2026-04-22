'Proportionate for a major global sporting event': Ryder Cup organisers defend ticket prices

RYDER CUP ORGANISERS have defended the cost of tickets for next year’s centenary tournament at Adare Manor after prices rose sharply compared to the last European event in Rome.

Daily general admission tickets for the three competition days from 17-19 September in Limerick are priced at €499, almost double the €260 it cost in Italy in 2023.

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Although the price represents a record high for a Ryder Cup hosted in Europe, it remains below the $750 (€640) fans paid to last year’s edition at Bethpage Black in New York, where Europe won 15-13 to retain the trophy.

“Our prices are proportionate for a major global sporting event,” said Richard Atkinson, the European Tour Group’s chief Ryder Cup officer.

“We’ve also made it as accessible as possible to a wide demographic of people, including through our practice day tickets priced from €89 and juniors from €20.”

Explaining the ticket price rise to the BBC, Atkinson said “a lot has happened in the world” since the last Ryder Cup in Europe in 2023.

Residents across the island of Ireland will be given an exclusive priority window to buy tickets starting this Friday, ahead of a global ballot opening on 3 June.

It will be the first time Ireland has staged the Ryder Cup since it was played at the K Club in County Kildare in 2006.

– © AFP 2026