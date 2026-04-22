Kerry to face Cork in Munster final, Tyrone and Monaghan to meet in Ulster decider

Results -

Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship

Munster Phase 2 Round 3

Cork 0-33 Waterford 1-9

Kerry 2-20 Clare 0-7

Ulster semi-finals

Armagh 1-9 Monaghan 3-13

Donegal 0-8 Tyrone 0-12

Fulfil Leinster U20 Hurling Championship

Phase 2 Round 3

Offaly 0-15 Dublin 4-23

Meath 2-13 Laois 2-18

Wexford 5-28 Kildare 2-14

Kilkenny 1-19 Galway 2-18

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CORK AND KERRY will meet in the Munster U20 final, while All-Ireland champions Tyrone and Monaghan face off in the Ulster equivalent after another busy night of action.

In Munster, the last round of games in phase 2 saw all four sides in with a chance of reaching the decider before tonight’s action, but rivals Cork and Kerry set up their fifth consecutive provincial showdown, after both powering to comfortable wins.

Holders Kerry powered to a 19-point win over Clare at Austin Stack Park. Paddy Lane top-scored with 0-7, while Evan Boyle and Jack Joy grabbed their goals.

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The Rebels stormed to a 21-point win over Waterford at Super Valu Páirc Uí Chaoimh to secure safe passage to the provincial decider.

Seán Coakley scored 0-9, 0-7 from play, as Ray Keane’s side chalked up a tally of 0-33 in a comfortable victory. Waterford’s Diarmuid Mackle raised the only green flag of the game.

Kerry will have home advantage for next Thursday night’s final against the Rebels in Tralee.

The Ulster final will be held at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh, Monaghan facing Tyrone.

The 2026 @Dalata_Hotels Ulster U20 Football Final is now set following tonight's Semi Final results🏐🏆



Wed 29th April@monaghangaa⬜️🟦 v @TyroneGAALive ⬜️🟥

7.35pm, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds#Ulster2026 pic.twitter.com/n2EAnk7OYk — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) April 22, 2026

Tyrone came from six points down to defeat Donegal in Convoy by four, with Shea McDermott and Leo Hughes inspiring the reigning champions with vital scores in the second half.

In the other Ulster semi-final, Monaghan impressively saw off Armagh by 3-13 to 1-9. Substitute Killian Kearns grabbed two late goals for the winners while Max McGinnity also raised a green flag for Monaghan.

In the Leinster U20 hurling championship, the main game saw Galway defeat Kilkenny by two points. Darragh Counihan and Brian Callanan grabbed their goals, while Patrick Lacey netted for Kilkenny.

There were also wins tonight in the province for Dublin, Laois and Wexford.

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