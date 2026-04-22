Clare U20 hurlers claim smash-and-grab scalp against 14-man Tipperary

Munster U20 hurling championship round 4

Tipperary 2-14

Clare 2-15

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles

THE CLARE U20S claimed a smash-and-grab scalp against 14-man Tipperary with a 2-2 streak in the last six minutes to overturn a seven-point deficit.

Midfielder Sam Rowan picked up his second yellow card with nine minutes remaining, but the Premier appeared to have struck for home with Tiarnán Ryan’s goal in the very next play.

However, they were guilty of sitting too deep as Daniel Costello and Marco Cleary banged in goals in the first and third minutes of stoppage time.

With just 30 seconds left, Clare won the puck-out and worked the ball wide for man-of-the-hour Costello to arrow over the winner to the delight of the Clare contingent among 1,373 spectators at FBD Semple Stadium.

Because Waterford won the other game, both of these teams now qualify for the knockout stage alongside Cork. But it is the Banner who remain unbeaten and in pole position to take the direct route to the provincial decider ahead of a final-round trip to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork and Tipp are not out of the running, but must rely on the other result going their way to avoid meeting in a semi-final as the Premier travel to eliminated Limerick.

Tipp captain Oisín O’Donoghue was marked absent for this contest ahead of the seniors’ Munster Championship clash with Waterford on Sunday, although Stefan Tobin was made available.

The Banner had scored just 1-28 and Tipp 1-37 in their two prior victories. Those totals didn’t budge much in a first quarter that featured three pointed frees and one from play. The only early incident saw Paul Rodgers lash a no-look shot at goal, which Paddy McCormack saved.

In a match littered with handling and hurling errors, Tipp struggled to make the ball stick and Clare were swamped when they got it inside.

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Tipperary U20 hurling manager Brendan Cummins. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Tomás O’Connor was a lively full-forward target for the visitors. He won a free and gave an assist for Fred Hegarty when the opening points arrived after the eighth minute. Cormac Fitzpatrick replied from Tipp’s first two frees in the 12th and 15th minutes.

Tipp belatedly began to make use of the strong wind blowing in their favour. Fitzpatrick became the first player in this year’s championship to beat Mark Sheedy. The goal began with a Sam Rowan block in the middle. Five of the six Tipp forwards handled the sliotar from there as Jamie Ormond fed the Drom-Inch forward to bounce his shot to the net.

Kilroy and Michael Collins’ points bookended an Ormond brace. Two Hegarty frees trimmed the deficit to 1-6 to 0-7 as Clare turned to play with the wind.

The first half had featured 17 wides, including 10 from Tipp. The shooting was crisper at both ends after the break, apart from Clare’s four placed-ball misses.

McCormack produced a superb save from Seán Boyce and later denied Rodgers again. The Banner got the gap back to one, but Tipp clipped four in a row with good contributions from Ormond and Charlie Ryan for 1-13 to 0-11. Sheedy also made a vital save from David Costigan. Then came Rowan’s red card.

Tiarnán Ryan looked to have given Tipp the winning cushion, 2-13 to 0-12. After trading points, the comeback started with Seán Arthur’s white flag on 57 minutes. The substitute then had an ambitious attempt saved before dropping in the 65 for Costello to sweep past McCormack.

The long-ball barrage eventually saw Cleary blast the equaliser to the top corner and there was still time for Costello’s winner.

Scorers for Tipperary: Cormac Fitzpatrick 1-6 (0-6f), Jamie Ormond 0-4, Tiarnán Ryan 1-0, Charlie Ryan 0-2, Shane Cleary 0-1, Stefan Tobin 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Daniel Costello 1-2, Fred Hegarty 0-5 (4f), Marco Cleary 1-0, Michael Collins 0-3, Ronan Kilroy 0-1, Seán Boyce 0-1, Tomás O’Connor 0-1, Paul Rodgers 0-1 (f), Seán Arthur 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Paddy McCormack (Moneygall)

2. Cathal O’Reilly (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Evan Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill), 4. David Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

5. Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers), 7. Euan Murray (Thurles Sarsfields), 9. Shane Cleary (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

6. Sam Rowan (Mullinahone), 10. Charlie Ryan (Boherlahan-Dualla)

14. Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swan), 8. Tiarnán Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), 12. David Costigan (Moycarkey-Borris)

13. Robbie Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), 11. Jamie Ormond (JK Brackens, captain), 15. Cormac Fitzpatrick (Drom & Inch)

Subs

22. Patrick Ryan (Borris-Ileigh) for Morris (47)

18. Sam Hall (Golden-Kilfeacle) for Costigan (59)

24. Kieran Rossiter (Thurles Sarsfields) for R Ryan (60+1)

Clare

1. Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge)

2. Eoghan Gunning (Broadford, captain), 3. Robert Loftus (Éire Óg Ennis), 4. Joe Casey (Kilmaley)

5. Jamie Moylan (Cratloe), 6. Ryan Hayes (Tulla), 7. Matthew O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge)

8. Daniel Costelloe (Ballyea), 9. Graham Ball (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

10. Michael Collins (Clonlara), 11. Ronan Kilroy (Banner), 12. Fred Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona)

15. Paul Rodgers (Scariff), 14. Tomás O’Connor (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield), 13. Seán Boyce (O’Callaghan’s Mills)

Subs

21. Darren Moroney (Éire Óg Ennis) for Gunning (46, inj)

20. Marco Cleary (Éire Óg Ennis) for Boyce (47)

22. Seán Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus) for Hegarty (51)

17. Jack Mescall (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Ball (55)

18. Harry Doherty (Clarecastle) for Rodgers (59)

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Cork)

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