Leinster's Max Deegan handed two-match ban after red card against Ulster

LEINSTER’S MAX DEEGAN has been hit with a two-match suspension after receiving a red card in last Friday night’s game against Ulster.

Deegan was yellow-carded following a collision with Ulster winger Werner Kok in the 60th minute of by referee Andrew Brace, with the card later upgraded to red after review.

The offence fell under Law 9.17: ‘a player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground’.

Deegan accepted he had committed an act of foul play in response to judicial officer Achille Reali from Italy.

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The back row was initially handed a four-week suspension but this has been cut in half due to ‘his apology, clean record and good conduct throughout the disciplinary process’.

He will now miss Leinster’s URC game against Benetton this Saturday 25 April and their Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon on Saturday 2 May.