Patriots head coach Vrabel taking indefinite break to seek counselling over photo controversy

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS head coach Mike Vrabel is taking an indefinite break to seek counseling following controversy over his links to a female journalist, US media reported on Thursday.

Vrabel, who is married, has denied any impropriety after the publication of photos showing him embracing and holding hands with The Athletic NFL reporter Dianna Russini while poolside at an adults-only resort in Arizona last month.

Russini, who is also married, also denied wrongdoing. She subsequently resigned from her job as The Athletic launched an investigation into the incident.

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Addressing the controversy on Tuesday, Vrabel said he had had “difficult conversations” with his family, the Patriots, coaches and players over the scandal which he described as “positive and productive.”

In a statement to ESPN quoted across US media on Thursday, however, Vrabel said he had decided he now planned to step away from his job to begin counseling starting this weekend.

The decision means Vrabel will not be part of the Patriots team managing the third round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them,” Vrabel was quoted as saying in the statement.

“In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.

“I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person.”

Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a player for the Patriots alongside Tom Brady, has helped transform the franchise since being hired as head coach in early 2025.

In Vrabel’s first season in charge, the Patriots finished 14-3 and reached the Super Bowl, where they were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in February.

– © AFP 2026