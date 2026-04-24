Ryder Cup tickets reserved for Irish fans sell out in less than an hour

THE ENTIRE BATCH of 2027 Ryder Cup tickets put on sale today exclusively for residents of the island of Ireland sold out within four hours, with tickets for the three days of competition selling out in less than an hour.
Tickets to attend the tournament days at Adare Manor are priced at €499, a record price for a Ryder Cup in Europe and almost twice the equivalent cost of €260 in Rome in 2023. They were nonetheless snapped up in less than an hour, with tickets for the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday practice days selling out in less than four hours.
Irish fans will have another opportunity to buy tickets when the sales process opens worldwide on a ballot basis from 3 June. Up to four tickets can be bought per person, using a registered ticket account on the Ryder Cup website.
When contacted by The 42, tournament organisers declined to say how many tickets were sold today, instead stating they expect Irish fans to comprise approximately one-third of the total attendance once all the tickets have been sold. This does not mean that one-third of tickets were actually sold today.
Tournament organisers say they are expecting a total attendance across the week of 250,000 people, with a capacity for up to 55,000 people to attend each day.
Richard Atkinson, the European Tour Group’s chief Ryder Cup officer, said: “The demand from fans across the island of Ireland has been unprecedented. We know that Irish golf fans are amongst the most enthusiastic in the world and this is yet another reminder of that.
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“We also look forward to the start of June when, in addition to Irish residents getting a second chance, fans from around the world will get their opportunity to be part of this great sporting occasion.”
Some fans were meanwhile left disappointed by technical issues as they tried to access tickets.
A screenshot of the website, showing more than 41,000 people in the queue
One fan said on X that after queuing for an hour, he got in and entered his access code, only for the site to crash and bump him to the end of the line.
All fans looking to buy tickets today had to have a special access code.
Tournament organisers said they were aware of some issues but that there were no widespread technical prioblems.
“We are aware of a handful of individual user issues but there are no widespread technical problems with today’s sale”, read a statement released to The 42. “Indeed, tickets have been selling at anticipated levels given Irish fans’ renowned enthusiasm for golf and the Ryder Cup.”
Additional reporting by Mairead Maguire
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Ryder Cup tickets reserved for Irish fans sell out in less than an hour
LAST UPDATE | 52 mins ago
THE ENTIRE BATCH of 2027 Ryder Cup tickets put on sale today exclusively for residents of the island of Ireland sold out within four hours, with tickets for the three days of competition selling out in less than an hour.
Tickets to attend the tournament days at Adare Manor are priced at €499, a record price for a Ryder Cup in Europe and almost twice the equivalent cost of €260 in Rome in 2023. They were nonetheless snapped up in less than an hour, with tickets for the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday practice days selling out in less than four hours.
Irish fans will have another opportunity to buy tickets when the sales process opens worldwide on a ballot basis from 3 June. Up to four tickets can be bought per person, using a registered ticket account on the Ryder Cup website.
When contacted by The 42, tournament organisers declined to say how many tickets were sold today, instead stating they expect Irish fans to comprise approximately one-third of the total attendance once all the tickets have been sold. This does not mean that one-third of tickets were actually sold today.
Tournament organisers say they are expecting a total attendance across the week of 250,000 people, with a capacity for up to 55,000 people to attend each day.
Richard Atkinson, the European Tour Group’s chief Ryder Cup officer, said: “The demand from fans across the island of Ireland has been unprecedented. We know that Irish golf fans are amongst the most enthusiastic in the world and this is yet another reminder of that.
“We also look forward to the start of June when, in addition to Irish residents getting a second chance, fans from around the world will get their opportunity to be part of this great sporting occasion.”
Some fans were meanwhile left disappointed by technical issues as they tried to access tickets.
A screenshot of the website, showing more than 41,000 people in the queue
One fan said on X that after queuing for an hour, he got in and entered his access code, only for the site to crash and bump him to the end of the line.
All fans looking to buy tickets today had to have a special access code.
Another said he was 400th in the queue for an hour and was too afraid to refresh the page, for fear he might be kicked out altogether.
Others reported getting beyond the queue to buy tickets, but the website then told them there was “insufficient inventory”.
Tournament organisers said they were aware of some issues but that there were no widespread technical prioblems.
“We are aware of a handful of individual user issues but there are no widespread technical problems with today’s sale”, read a statement released to The 42. “Indeed, tickets have been selling at anticipated levels given Irish fans’ renowned enthusiasm for golf and the Ryder Cup.”
Additional reporting by Mairead Maguire
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