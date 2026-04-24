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Former Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. Ashley Crowden/INPHO
Appointment

Ex-Ulster boss Dan McFarland to take charge of Newcastle Red Bulls

McFarland will join the club this summer upon the conclusion of his duties with Kobelco Steelers in Japan.
10.24am, 24 Apr 2026
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FORMER ULSTER BOSS Dan McFarland has been appointed as head coach of English Prem side Newcastle Red Bulls for next season.

McFarland, who is currently in charge of Kobelco Steelers in Japan, will join Newcastle upon the conclusion of the Top League campaign this summer.

Newcastle sit bottom of the English league table with only one win all season, but McFarland will take charge of a squad imbued by a recruitment spree following Red Bull’s takeover of the club last August. Newcastle have already confirmed 19 signings ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Outgoing Benetton boss Calum MacRae will also return to Kingston Park as defence coach once his duties with the Italian side conclude at the end of the season.

Both men have close ties to Newcastle sounding board Gregor Townsend, the current Scotland head coach with whom they each worked at Glasgow Warriors.

Newcastle University alum McFarland, who was head coach of Ulster between 2018 and 2024, said of his new role: “I’m very honoured to be joining Newcastle Red Bulls. I’m looking forward to working with all the players and support staff, and being heavily involved in one of the most exciting projects in world rugby at the moment.

“Newcastle Red Bulls are a club intent on success,” McFarland added. “The possibilities for the club are huge, but nothing happens in sport without hard work and quality processes being put in place.”

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