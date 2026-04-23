Jager starts but McMillan names settled Munster team for Ulster clash

MUNSTER BOSS CLAYTON McMillan has brought tighthead prop Oli Jager into his team for Saturday’s important URC clash with Ulster at Thomond Park in Limerick [5.30pm, Premier Sports].

Jager’s return to Munster’s starting XV is the only change to the side that beat Benetton last weekend.

30-year-old Jager made his comeback from a foot injury off the bench in Italy last time out, and he is now back in the number three shirt for the first time since January.

Once-capped Ireland international Jager has been limited to just four starts so far this season due to injuries, including a spell on the sidelines with concussion, so his fitness is a boost as Munster look to secure their URC play-off spot.

Advertisement

Otherwise, McMillan has opted for the same Munster team that scored seven tries against Benetton last weekend.

Right wing Calvin Nash will make his 100th appearance for the province in the same week that his new two-year contract was announced. He makes up the back three with Andrew Smith and Shane Daly.

Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell are in midfield, Craig Casey and Jack Crowley form the halfback pairing, and captain Tadhg Beirne teams up with Jean Kleyn in the second row.

The Munster back row is again made up of Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, and Gavin Coombes, while Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, and Jager start in the front row, with Michael Ala’alatoa dropping to the bench to make way for Jager.

Munster have opted for a 6/2 bench split again.

Ulster will name their team for this inter-provincial clash tomorrow.

Munster (v Ulster):

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Andrew Smith

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Oli Jager

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Tom Ahern

7. John Hodnett

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Michael Milne

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Edwin Edogbo

20. Brian Gleeson

21. Ben O’Donovan

22. Dan Kelly

23. Alex Kendellen

Referee: Sam Grove-White [SRU].