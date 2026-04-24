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Rafferty takes over in goals for Armagh as Galway hurlers make one change
ETHAN RAFFERTY HAS been named to start in goals for Armagh’s Ulster SFC quarter-final against Fermanagh on Saturday at Brewster Park [throw-in, 5.30pm].
Rafferty takes over from Blaine Hughes who drops to the bench while Andrew Murnin pairs up with Jason Duffy at midfield.
Conor Turbitt starts at full-forward where he will be joined by Oisín Conaty and Cian McConville in the corners.
Elsewhere, the Galway hurlers have also unveiled their team for Saturday’s Leinster SHC meeting with Offaly at Pearse Stadium [throw-in, 3.30pm].
Darragh Neary comes in to start at midfield in place of Tiernan Killeen in an otherwise unchanged team from the side who earned an impressive win over Kilkenny last weekend.
Armagh (v Fermanagh)
1. Ethan Rafferty (CLG An Ghráinseach)
2. Paddy Burns, (CLG Naomh Muire An Boireann) 3. Aaron McKay (CLG Dhromainn Tí), 4. Peter McGrane (CLG Bhaile Uí Hagáin)
5. Ross McQuillan (CLG Choilleach Eanach), 6. Tiernan Kelly (CLG Chlann Éireann), 7. Jarly Óg Burns (CLG Bhéal Atha An Airgid)
8. Jason Duffy (CLG Choilleach Eanach), 9. Andrew Murnin (CLG Naomh Pól)
10. Tomás McCormack (CLG Eanach Mór), 11. Darragh McMullan (CLG Na Madan), 12. Daniel Magee (CLG Chlann Éireann)
13. Oisín Conaty (CLG Thír Na nÓg), 14. Conor Turbitt (CLG Chlann Éireann), 15. Cian McConville (CLG Raonaithe Na Croise)
Subs:
Galway (v Offaly)
1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)
2. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh), 3. Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)
5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 6. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 7. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)
8. Cian Daniels (Tommy Larkins), 9. Darragh Neary (Castlegar)
10. Rory Burke (Oranmore-Maree), 11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 12. John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt)
13. Jason Rabbitte (Athenry), 14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 15. Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge)
Subs:
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