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Roscommon's Daire Cregg set to miss Connacht semi-final after unsuccessful CAC appeal
ROSCOMMON’S DAIRE CREGG is set to miss Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final against Mayo after his latest bid to overturn a red card proved to be unsuccessful.
The 42 understands that Cregg’s case was considered at a Central Appeals Committee [CAC] hearing last night, but that the red card was upheld which rules him out of selection this weekend.
Cregg was shown a straight red card in his side’s win over New York and subsequently brought his case to the Central Hearings Committee [CHC].
His appeal was rejected and a one-match suspension was imposed for a breach of Rule 7.2 (b), Category III, T.O. 2025, which is, “Striking with elbow, with minimal force”.
Following last night’s ruling, Cregg may still consider taking his case to the Disputes Resolution Authority, which is the final stage in the disciplinary appeals process.
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CAC Connacht SFC Daire Cregg Gaelic Football Mayo GAA Roscommon GAA Verdict