Roscommon's Daire Cregg set to miss Connacht semi-final after unsuccessful CAC appeal

ROSCOMMON’S DAIRE CREGG is set to miss Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final against Mayo after his latest bid to overturn a red card proved to be unsuccessful.

The 42 understands that Cregg’s case was considered at a Central Appeals Committee [CAC] hearing last night, but that the red card was upheld which rules him out of selection this weekend.

Cregg was shown a straight red card in his side’s win over New York and subsequently brought his case to the Central Hearings Committee [CHC].

His appeal was rejected and a one-match suspension was imposed for a breach of Rule 7.2 (b), Category III, T.O. 2025, which is, “Striking with elbow, with minimal force”.

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Following last night’s ruling, Cregg may still consider taking his case to the Disputes Resolution Authority, which is the final stage in the disciplinary appeals process.

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