Green Bay Packers announce NFL Draft pick from Balbriggan

NFL FRANCHISE GREEN Bay Packers announced their fourth-round Draft pick from Balbriggan, Dublin on Saturday.

Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James did the honours from the Irish Institute of Music and Song (IIMS), with Dani Dennis-Sutton the 120th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dennis-Sutton is a 22-year-old defensive end, selected from Penn State.

Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James announces the @Packers pick with a soundtrack behind him 🎶



NFL Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vD0XgQKVTh — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2026

(If the video doesn’t play, you can watch it here>)

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James was joined by a group of young musicians, who played a harp rendition of club chant, ‘Go Pack Go.’

As per the Green Bay website, “The Dublin-based Draft moment is part of the Packers’ broader commitment to growing the game internationally through the NFL’s Global Markets Program. Since gaining marketing rights in Ireland last year, the organisation has steadily expanded its presence.”

The draft was viewed by millions worldwide, broadcast across ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network in the US and Sky Sports and DAZN internationally.

Meanwhile in Pittsburgh, Irish Packers fan Stephen O’Brien announced another day three pick as Gaeilge in Domani Jackson. Jackson is a 22-year-old cornerback, selected from Alabama in the sixth round at pick 201.

Stephen O’Brien making a Packers draft pick in Irish.



Unreal. Well done @ukpackers pic.twitter.com/KAk0Q2co5g — Michael McQuaid (@McQuaidNFL) April 25, 2026

Wicklow-born punter Dan Whelan is also on their books. He became the first Irish-born player to feature in the NFL since 1985 when he first played in September 2023.