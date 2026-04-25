A reminder of how the sides line out. Sam Groves-White is your man in the middle at Thomond.
Munster Rugby: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Andrew Smith; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (C); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.
Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Edwin Edogbo, Brian Gleeson, Ben O’Donovan, Dan Kelly, Alex Kendellen
Ulster Rugby: Michael Lowry (C); Ben Moxham, Ben Carson, Ethan McIlroy, Aitzol Arenzana-King; Jake Flannery, Conor McKee; Eric O’Sullivan, James McCormick, Bryan O’Connor; Harry Sheridan, Charlie Irvine; James McKillop, Tom Brigg, Lorcan McLoughlin.
Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Reid, Tom McAllister, Joe Hopes, Marcus Rea, David Shanahan, James Humphreys, Jonny Scott
1 hr ago
5:07PM
How're we getting on, everyone?
Evening, all. Welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Munster v Ulster in Round 14 of the URC.
A massive game for both sides, but Ulster’s team selection would indicate it’s more massive for Munster than it is for them.
Gavan Casey here and I’ll bring you live updates from this evening’s encounter at Thomond Park.
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LIVE: Munster v Ulster, URC
7′ – MUN 0-0 ULS: Eric O’Sullivan wins a scrum pen on Oli Jager! Big celebrations from Ulster on halfway.
6′ – MUN 0-0 ULS: Edwin Edogbo on for Jean Kleyn, who had a clash of heads with Ben Carson.
Kleyn off for a HIA.
2′ – MUN 0-0 ULS: Wow! Ulster go very close but Shane Daly holds up James McKillop over the line.
Brilliant start by the visitors.
1′ – MUN 0-0 ULS: Former Munster man Jake Flannery gets us underway at Thomond.
All smiles…
Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO
A reminder of how the sides line out. Sam Groves-White is your man in the middle at Thomond.
Munster Rugby: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Andrew Smith; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (C); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.
Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Edwin Edogbo, Brian Gleeson, Ben O’Donovan, Dan Kelly, Alex Kendellen
Ulster Rugby: Michael Lowry (C); Ben Moxham, Ben Carson, Ethan McIlroy, Aitzol Arenzana-King; Jake Flannery, Conor McKee; Eric O’Sullivan, James McCormick, Bryan O’Connor; Harry Sheridan, Charlie Irvine; James McKillop, Tom Brigg, Lorcan McLoughlin.
Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Reid, Tom McAllister, Joe Hopes, Marcus Rea, David Shanahan, James Humphreys, Jonny Scott
Evening, all. Welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Munster v Ulster in Round 14 of the URC.
A massive game for both sides, but Ulster’s team selection would indicate it’s more massive for Munster than it is for them.
Gavan Casey here and I’ll bring you live updates from this evening’s encounter at Thomond Park.
Let’s go!
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