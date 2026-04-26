LIVE: Cork v Limerick, Munster SHC

Afternoon all and welcome along to our coverage from Páirc Uí Chaoimh of the latest Cork-Limerick hurling instalment.

Three weeks after the teams met in the league final at the Gaelic Grounds where Limerick enjoyed an emphatic 1-27 to 1-21 success, they renew acquaintances.

Limerick have been playing the waiting game since then, today’s Round 2 encounter is their opening Munster championship assignment.

Cork are in a better place in the wake of last Sunday’s opening provincial win, impressing in Thurles as they took down reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary by 0-29 to 1-21.

Throw-in here is 2pm.