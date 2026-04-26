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LIVE: Cork v Limerick, Munster SHC
The referee today is Wexford’s James Owens.
Here are the teams named to start, we’ll let you know of any late changes. No Aaron Gillane in the Limerick ranks, the Patrickswell man who starred in the league final is out through injury.
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Cork
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
10. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Barry Walsh (Killeagh)
13. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 14. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)
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Limerick
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)
13. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)
Afternoon all and welcome along to our coverage from Páirc Uí Chaoimh of the latest Cork-Limerick hurling instalment.
Three weeks after the teams met in the league final at the Gaelic Grounds where Limerick enjoyed an emphatic 1-27 to 1-21 success, they renew acquaintances.
Limerick have been playing the waiting game since then, today’s Round 2 encounter is their opening Munster championship assignment.
Cork are in a better place in the wake of last Sunday’s opening provincial win, impressing in Thurles as they took down reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary by 0-29 to 1-21.
Throw-in here is 2pm.
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Cork GAA Limerick Minute-by-Minute Munster SHC Updates