PwC GPA Player of the month winners announced for May

STIRRING PERFORMANCES AND big results have prompted four players to be rewarded with the PwC GPA Player of the Month awards for May.

Mary Ellen Bolger (Kerry Ladies‘ football), Róisín Begley (Clare camogie), along with Darragh Heneghan (Roscommon football) and Brian Hayes (Dublin hurling) are the latest to pick up these honours.

Kerry goalkeeper Mary Ellen Bolger played a decisive role in Kerry’s third consecutive TG4 Munster Senior Football Championship title, producing a vital save in the closing moments of the final against Waterford.

Clare forward Róisín Begley has been one of the driving forces behind the Banner’s impressive start to the Championship, scoring four points against Dublin in Round 1 and 2-2 against Wexford in Round 2.

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Roscommon forward Darragh Heneghan helped fire the Rossies to their first Connacht Senior Football Championship title since 2019, finishing with 2-2 in the final victory against Galway. Heneghan also found the net in Roscommon’s Championship opener against Tyrone.

Dublin midfielder Brian Hayes played a pivotal role in guiding Dublin to the Leinster final. Hayes delivered a Player of the Match performance in the semi-final victory over Kilkenny, as Dublin secured their first Championship win over the Cats since 2013.