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First World Cup opening ceremony kicks off in Mexico City
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
THE 2026 WORLD CUP opening ceremony has just kicked off in Mexico City, the first of three opening ceremonies to herald in the tournament in Mexico, the US, and Canada.
Celebrations will move to Toronto and Los Angeles on Friday.
The ceremony opened in the Estadio Azteca with Latin performers who danced and sung on the pitch.
The 48-team tournament is also being hosted by the United States and Canada and will feature 104 games, culminating in the final in New Jersey on 19 July.
Headliners Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy performed “Dai Dai”, the official song of the tournament, bringing roars from the crowd.
The ceremony preceded the first Group A match between Mexico and South Africa.
It’s South Africa’s first World Cup match since it hosted the tournament in 2010.
Performers on the pitch during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
The opening ceremony in Canada will precede its game with Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Los Angeles will have its celebration before the US takes on Paraguay.
In Ireland, the matches (and opening ceremonies) can be viewed live on RTÉ Two.
Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie
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