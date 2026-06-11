Former Bohemians boss Hysa set to take charge of Peamount after Seery exit

PEAMOUNT UNITED BOSS Gary Seery will depart the South Dublin club following the conclusion of this weekend’s massive All-Island Cup clash with rivals Shamrock Rovers, The 42 understands.

Having taken the Peas’ hot seat following the surprise departure of club stalwart Emma Donohoe at the end of last season, it is believed that his role within the FAI will now require his full attention.

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An announcement from the club is due over the weekend.

Former Bohemians boss, and current Manager of the Year, Alban Hysa looks set to take the reins from next Monday onwards and will keep a close eye on his new side from the stands in Tallaght Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 47-year-old made history in his previous role, guiding a youthful Bohs side to their first-ever Cup finals last season but unfortunately for the former Monaghan United midfielder, both ended in narrow defeats to Wexford (All-Island Cup) and Athlone Town (FAI Cup) respectively.

It’s understood Hysa is excited by the prospect of taking over the four-time League winners, working with an exciting young group, and hoping to replicate last season’s success with another talented side.