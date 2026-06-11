World Cup opens with a story of angels and demons as Mexico put on a show

THIS WORLD CUP is alive and at the heart of this opener, we have a tale of angels and demons.

Oh my God, it is alive.

Mexico have made absolutely sure of that.

This was an all singing, all dancing, Azteca celebration.

There were 80,824 in the place – not a spare seat going – and it felt like the memory and desire of millions more Mexicans fuelled an atmosphere of glorious emotion.

There was a concentrated will for glory that zeroed in on those green-shirted heroes below.

The affection was deep and uncontrollable – but their representatives on the pitch produced a performance of lethal clarity to put themselves in a strong position in Group A.

Poor South Africa danced their way out onto the pitch in true Bafana Bafana style, but such vigour and delight was quickly shredded by the vivacious Mexicans.

The visitors ended the day with nine men, too, Sphephelo Sithole shown a straight red card for a last-man foul after 55 minutes when they trailed by only one goal before the petulance of Themba Zwane was caught by VAR and his off-the-ball strike into the face of an opponent was punished.

You see, angels and demons.

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Not to be outdone on the lack of discipline, Cesar Montes was also shown a straight card in injury time.

The contrast could hardly have been greater in both sides’ approach, though.

And on the biggest day of these Mexico players’ professional lives, there was a beauty in the two goals scored by Julian Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, the product of childhood memories coming to fruition.

Instincts and methods burned deep into their psyche from the moment they would have started to take this game so seriously that it would lead them to this point.

How so?

Well before we get to Quiñones’ strike after just nine minutes, let’s pay homage to the 35-year-old striker who led the line for an entire country that expected him to produce.

When Roberto Alvardo picked the ball up on the right wing, Jiménez knew what was coming. The striker’s run was simple, a shuttle of the feet he has made a million times in his life to peel off the shoulder and net a deft glancing header.

He’s made a living of such instincts and this was a moment to go down in lore.

For Mexico, they were quicker, sharper and more assertive in every aspect. Quiñones’ opening goal summed that up.

The 29-year-old was born in Colombia and plays in Saudi. This was as his moment for Mexico.

The wider world can be forgiven for some ignorance and now we can celebrate a burgeoning star of this World Cup.

His goal may have been fortunate to zip through the legs of the goalkeeper but by cutting inside, keeping his head over the ball and adhering to the words of every coach the world over – dar en el blanco… hit the target – he had Mexico up and running.

More than four hours before kick-off the singing and dancing around the streets of the Azteca had begun.

As far back as five kilometres along the motorway and numerous slip roads there were Mexicans marching with purpose and happiness.

Yes, there were sombreros.

Yes, there were maracas.

And yes, there was a father cradling a homemade World Cup trophy in one hand and protecting his son – no older than one – from the sun in the other.

Dozens and dozens of stalls sold the kind of food that wafted you in the right direction. Fresh portions of will not be easy to eradicate from the psyche.

The home fans were here to party and to celebrate. The pre-match ceremony gave them a chance to expunge every ounce of anxiety from their systems.

The sounds were deafening and the sights enthralling. After a stirring rendition of the anthems, the concrete foundations trembled.

And then a beautiful, choreographed rain fell from the skies. Turquoise, green, gold and white swirled in the air.

The disposable cylinders were sombreros without the tops. The Azteca continued to shake and gravity seemed to be defied as they pierced through the beaming sun.

MEH-E-CO

MEH-E-CO

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MEH-E-CO

It was a sound in glorious unison. There were moustached men in tears and one man’s wife – presumably – wiped it away as she kissed his glistening cheek.

The referee had yet to blow his whistle. Instead, the people did it for him. Just before the game got underway, Mexico defender Israel Reyes, one of the three centre halves, dropped to his knees and tilted his head to the skies.

What happened next was not divine intervention.

It was meticulous planning, and more than dollop of naivety from South Africa. They allowed goalkeeper Ronwen Williams play a simple pass straight from his box for midfielder Sithole.

He was caught rapid.

His head was in the clouds, his first touch was side on and into the path of Erik Lira. The midfielder was absolutely superb all day, in tandem with Brian Gutiérrez on one side and Alvaro Fidalgo on the other.

These are names we will hear more and more about.

Mexico have set a marker as the world was watching, and we don’t want to take our eyes off them.