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Mexico's Julian Quinones, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the 2026 World Cup. Alamy Stock Photo
Soccer

Amid three red cards, Mexico get home World Cup off to flying start

The co-hosts had been involved in seven matches, which either alone or jointly opened previous tournaments, but had won none of them.
10.12pm, 11 Jun 2026
5

Mexico 2

South Africa 0

MEXICO’S MISERY IN World Cup opening games was finally ended as they secured a 2-0 win over South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in a match featuring three red cards.

The co-hosts had been involved in seven matches, which either alone or jointly opened previous tournaments, but had won none of them.

They put that right at the eighth attempt however as goals from Julian Quinones and Fulham’s Raul Jimenez in either half gave them a victorious start against a South Africa side who finished with nine men.

mexicos-raul-jimenez-celebrates-after-scoring-his-sides-second-goal-during-the-world-cup-group-a-soccer-match-between-mexico-and-south-africa-in-mexico-city-thursday-june-11-2026-ap-photonatac Mexico's Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Cesar Montes’ dismissal in stoppage time took some of the shine off an otherwise upbeat afternoon.

They were a goal up inside 10 minutes when Sphephelo Sithole was caught in possession on the edge of his box by Erik Lira and the ball fell to Quinones, who drove a low shot through the legs of Williams to give the co-hosts a dream start in the ninth minute.

Quinones came close to adding his second with seven minutes of the half remaining, hitting the base of a post from a Brian Gutierrez lay-off that had Williams beaten.

Sithole’s miserable afternoon was complete when he was red-carded for bringing down Gutierrez just outside the box early in the second period, but it took until midway through the half for Mexico to kill off the contest.

Roberto Alvarado stood the ball up to the far post from the right and Jimenez headed in from close range.

South Africa substitute Themba Zwane was sent off after a VAR review for appearing to strike Alvarado in the face late on as the pair tangled, on a day which firmly belonged to the host nation.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio produced one more red, sending off Montes in stoppage time for a challenge on Khuliso Mudau.

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