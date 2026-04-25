Leinster suffer dramatic late defeat to Benetton

United Rugby Championship:

Benetton 29

Leinster 26

LEINSTER’S PREPARATIONS FOR next weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon suffered an untimely blow as they slipped to a dramatic late defeat against Benetton in Treviso.

Leo Cullen’s side missed the chance to move into the URC top two and instead dropped to fourth behind the Lions after Jacob Umaga’s late penalty punished Jamie Osborne’s illegal clear-out and sealed a damaging defeat at the Stadio di Monigo.

It was a frustrating night for Leinster, who also saw Tadhg Furlong forced off before half-time in another potential injury concern ahead of Toulon’s visit to the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

A strong Leinster selection had been expected to have too much for a Benetton side heavily beaten by Munster a week earlier, but familiar inconsistencies resurfaced, particularly defensively, as Cullen’s side relinquished control in the second half for the second successive week.

While they rallied sufficiently to defeat Ulster in Belfast six days earlier, this time their response didn’t cut the mustard.

Benetton struck first when Alessandro Garbisi finished after Paolo Odogwu’s offload, but Leinster responded through Conor O’Tighearnaigh after a well-worked lineout move.

Frawley then had a try ruled out for a forward pass in the build-up before Leinster extended their lead just before the break, Josh van der Flier finishing after another O’Tighearnaigh take from Dan Sheehan’s throw for a 14-5 interval advantage.

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Leinster looked in control when Jamison Gibson-Park combined superbly with Sheehan to score early in the second half.

Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park dejected after the match. Roberto Bregani / INPHO Roberto Bregani / INPHO / INPHO

But Benetton hit back through Ignacio Mendy before replacement Nicholas Gasperini powered over from a maul, with Umaga levelling the contest.

Frawley restored Leinster’s lead in the 65th minute after a brilliant break from Sheehan and a pass by Fintan Gunne, Sam Prendergast adding a difficult conversion for a seven-point cushion having just come into the fray.

Yet Benetton, who are unlikely to make the top eight, refused to fade. Gasperini struck again from another maul five minutes from time, and Umaga’s conversion drew the sides level again.

The hosts then spurned one late chance when Umaga kicked a penalty to the corner, but when Osborne was penalised in the closing stages, the out-half made no mistake from the tee.

Thomas Clarkson impressed off the bench, and Caelan Doris came through his return from concussion, but Cullen will have concerns as Leinster look to go one better than last year and reach the Champions Cup final.

Benetton scorers:

Tries – Garbisi, Mendy, Gasperini [2]

Penalties – Umaga [1/1]

Conversions – Umaga [3/4]

Leinster scorers:

Tries – O’Tighearnaigh, van der Flier, Gibson-Park, Frawley.

Conversions – Byrne [2/3], Prendergast [1/1]

Benetton: Matt Gallagher; Ignacio Mendy, Tommaso Menoncello, Malakai Fekitoa, Paolo Odogwu (Leonardo Marin, 74) ; Jacob Umaga, Alessandro Garbisi (Andy Uren, 54); Destiny Aminu (Ivan Nemer, 46), Bautista Bernasconi (Nicholas Gasperini, 54), Tiziano Pasquali (Marcus Gallorini, 46); Giulio Marini (Niccolo Cannone, 69), Riccardo Favretto; Manuel Zuliani (So’otala Fa’aso’o, 63), Michele Lamaro (capt) (Alessandro Izekor 58), Lorenzo Cannone.

Leinster: Ciarán Frawley; Tommy O’Brien, Rieko Ioane, Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O’Brien (Charlie Tector 76); Harry Byrne (Sam Prendergast, 61), Jamison Gibson-Park (Fintan Gunne, 52); Ed Byrne (J Cahir, 52), Dan Sheehan (Gus McCarthy, 71), Tadhg Furlong (Thomas Clarkson, 28); Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Brian Deeny; Jack Conan (Scott Penny, 76), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt) (Alex Soroka, 61).